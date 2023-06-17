Watch CBS News
Report: Part of Springdale smokestack implosion violated DEP regulations

By Patrick Damp

SPRINGDALE (KDKA) - We have learned that part of the aftermath of the Springdale smokestacks implosion was a violation of the state's environmental regulations. 

Specifically, the debris. 

A DEP spokesperson told The Trib that the tallest stack well where it was supposed to, but an air pressure blast took out trees and powerlines along Pittsburgh Street. 

The DEP took dust and debris samples and is waiting for the results. 

