Judge recuses himself from case of UPMC doctor accused of causing crash that killed another doctor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A UPMC doctor who faces DUI charges in a crash that killed another doctor in July appeared in court.

The hearing for Joseph Yanta was continued on Friday. The judge recused himself because his son knows the suspect, Yanta, and the victim, Douglas Rockacy.

Police say data from Yanta's Tesla on the night of the crash showed he was driving over 120 miles per hour on Wexford Bayne Road in Pine Township when he lost control and crashed. Police say his blood alcohol content was more than double the legal limit.

Yanta is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI and involuntary manslaughter.