Judge drops homicide charges against four teenagers in deadly BB gun shooting

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A judge has dropped attempted homicide charges against four teenagers in connection with a BB gun shooting that left one man dead. 

15-year-old Desmond Robinson, 16-year-old Isiah Johnson, 17-year-old Karmelo Harshey, and 16-year-old Lee Wilson are still being charged as adults but with aggravated assault. 

According to police, the victim was found unresponsive on Coffey Way, an alley downtown. 

He died two days later. 

Doctors determined he had been shot with a BB gun. 

First published on February 23, 2023 / 8:05 AM

