Judge dismisses lawsuit against Giant Eagle over mask requirements

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A federal judge has dismissed lawsuits filed by customers against Giant Eagle over mask requirements.

The lawsuits were filed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the judge declared the lawsuits moot because the grocery chain has since dropped its mandate.

The suits claimed Giant Eagle ignored health claims, forcing people to wear masks while shopping. But Giant Eagle has since dropped that requirement, and many plaintiffs told the judge they have been back shopping without masks.