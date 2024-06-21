580,000 JoyJolt glass coffee mugs recalled over burn and cut risks

6/20: CBS Evening News 6/20: CBS Evening News 19:47

More than half a million JoyJolt brand glass coffee mugs have been recalled after their manufacturer received over 100 reports of the products breaking when filled with hot liquids, leading to multiple users suffering burns or lacerations, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

MM Products on Thursday recalled 580,000 JoyJolt Declan Single-Wall Glass Coffee Mugs with model number JG10242, which are 16 ounces and were sold as a set of six, according to the recall notice posted by the agency. Consumers are instructed to immediately stop using the recalled item and conduct their maker for a full refund.

The glasses are clear and have a handle, and their model numbers can be found on their packaging or in the order confirmation. The company said on its website that a number of the mugs broke at the base when exposed to hot liquids.

Recalled JoyJolt Declan coffee mug Consumer Product Safety Commission

According to MM Products, there have been 103 reports of incidents related to the glasses, resulting in 56 injuries. In 35 of those instances, consumers suffered burns from spilled hot liquids, while there were 21 reports of cuts from broken class. Seven of the incidents required medical attention, including surgery and stitches, according to the recall notice.

The mugs, manufactured in China, were sold on Amazon's website and through MM Products' online shop from September 2019 through May 2022. They retailed for between $20 and $25 for a set of six mugs.

Customers can email the company at recall@joyjolt.com or visit its website to complete a form for a refund.