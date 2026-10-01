College student who died in Ohio remembered for "presence, kindness and spirit"

A student at Central State University in Ohio who died is being remembered for his "presence, kindness and spirit."

Joshua Knowles, a member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. and the Invincible Marching Marauders, has died, the university announced on Facebook Wednesday. No other information about his death was immediately released.

The university's band said in a Facebook post that its members are "hurting" and "heartbroken" after Knowles' death.

"It's hard to put into words what it feels like knowing someone who was just here with us is now gone," its Facebook post said. "Joshua was more than a student and more than a member of this band he was family. His presence, his spirit, and the memories he created with IMM will forever be a part of us."

The band's social media post went on to say that Knowles brought "energy, dedication and a genuine love for this band."

"His presence, kindness and spirit will never be forgotten," the post added. "He left a mark on all of us, and his legacy will continue to live on through the music, the brotherhood and the memories we shared."

The band and university said they send condolences to the 22-year-old's loved ones.

"Joshua Knowles was a valued member of the Invincible Marching Marauders family, and his loss is deeply felt by all of us," Eric Walker, IMM consultant, said in a statement. "Our band is a family, and we will lean on one another and honor his memory as we navigate this loss together."

Knowles was pursuing a degree in music and was expected to graduate in the spring of 2027, according to a Facebook post from I. Chester Cooper, the deputy prime minister and minister of education, science and technology in the Bahamas. Cooper said Knowles graduated from Government High School in Nassau and was a student of the Public School Scholars Programme.

A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday night at the university's Sunken Garden. Those attending are asked to bring white carnations and white candlesticks.