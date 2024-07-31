Pittsburgh-area's Josh Matheny finishes 7th in 200-meter breaststroke final

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Upper St. Clair native and Team USA swimmer Josh Matheny finished seventh in the men's 200-meter breaststroke final during the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Matheny's time of 2 minutes, 9.52 seconds placed him seventh in the race at Paris La Défense Arena.

Léon Marchand of France won the gold with a time of 2:05.85, an Olympic record. Australia's Zac Stubblety-Cook finished second followed by Caspar Corbeau from the Netherlands.

Matheny qualified for the medal race after notching one of the eight fastest times in the two semifinal heats on Tuesday.

Matheny, a rising senior at the University of Indiana, was a four-time WPIAL champion and three-time PIAA champion at Upper St. Clair High, which held a watch party for him on Tuesday.

Men's 200-meter breaststroke final results

Leon Marchand (France) - 2:05.85 Zac Stubblety-Cook (Australia) - 2:06.79 Caspar Corbeau (Netherlands) - 2:07.90 Zhihao Dong (China) - 2:08.46 Yu Hanaguruma (Japan) - 2:08.79 Ippei Watanabe (Japan) - 2:08.83 Josh Matheny (USA) - 2:09.52 Joshua Yong (Australia) - 2:11.33

