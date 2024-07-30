Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh-area's Josh Matheny to vie for Olympic medal after qualifying for 200-meter breaststroke final

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Upper St. Clair native and Team USA swimmer Josh Matheny qualified for the men's 200-meter breaststroke final during the 2024 Paris Olympics. 

Matheny's time of 2 minutes, 9.70 seconds was one of the eight fastest times in the two semifinal heats on Tuesday, advancing him to Wednesday's final at Paris La Défense Arena. He recorded the sixth-fastest time after placing fourth in semifinal heat 1. 

Matheny finished second in the 200-meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Indianapolis before the Olympics in Paris. The rising senior at the University of Indiana is a seven-time All-American swimmer. 

During his high school career, Matheny was a four-time WPIAL champion and three-time PIAA champion at Upper St. Clair High, which held a watch party for him on Tuesday. 

When is the men's 200-meter breaststroke final? 

The final is scheduled for Wednesday at 4:31 p.m.

