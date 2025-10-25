Josh Hoover throws a TD pass and TCU outlasts West Virginia 23-17

Josh Hoover threw a touchdown pass, Nate McCashland kicked three field goals and TCU outlasted West Virginia 23-17 on Saturday night.

TCU (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) barely outgained West Virginia 343-342 but made the most of its opportunities.

TCU started its first three possessions past midfield and led 10-0 before West Virginia had mustered a first down. Each team scored its initial touchdown on a short field following a poor punt.

After Trent Battle opened the scoring on a 1-yard run for the Horned Frogs, Hoover fooled West Virginia's defense with a fake handoff, then found Eric McAlister on a 4-yard scoring toss midway through the second quarter for a 17-7 lead.

McAlister, who was targeted 18 times, caught nine passes for 124 yards. Hoover, tied with two others for the most TD passes (21) in the country entering play Saturday, finished 24 of 39 for 247 yards.

McCashland kicked field goals of 35, 22 and 41 yards.

West Virginia (2-6, 0-5) has lost five straight. The Mountaineers have been held to 17 or fewer points five times this season.

West Virginia freshman Scotty Fox Jr. threw two touchdown passes, including a 28-yarder to Jeff Weimer with 3:15 remaining in the game.

TCU recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock. McAlister gave his team a scare, though. He caught a 21-yard pass on third down but fumbled and teammate Major Everhart recovered it at the West Virginia 19 with 2 minutes left.

Fox, the fourth quarterback used by the Mountaineers this season due to injuries, went 28 of 41 for 301 yards in his second straight start. It marked the first time in over a month that West Virginia surpassed 150 passing yards.

The takeaway

TCU: The Horned Frogs were held to their fewest points this season but got tested by a determined West Virginia team playing in its annual Coal Rush game.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers, with 80-some new players on the roster, are heading for their worst season since 2001, when they went 3-8 in Rich Rodriguez's inaugural season of his first stint at the school. They must win all four remaining games to become bowl eligible.

Up next

TCU has next Saturday off before hosting Iowa State on Nov. 8.

West Virginia plays at Houston on Saturday.