Monroeville man accused of shooting another man in the face with crossbow

A Monroeville man is facing attempted homicide and other charges after police said he shot another man in the face with a crossbow.

Police said the suspect, Joseph Hart, 43, went to the victim's North Huntingdon home in the early morning hours of Sept. 17 and was showing off a new crossbow. The victim told authorities he and Hart had been friends for most of their lives.

Hart briefly left the home to retrieve something from his car. When he returned, he became angry and accused the victim of stealing $200 from him.

The victim told detectives that Hart then began trashing the home and going through belongings. Police said Hart allegedly took $200 from a woman's purse, along with sunglasses and a cellphone.

The victim said Hart became physical and pointed the loaded crossbow at his face while standing over him. Hart then fired the crossbow, striking the victim near his eye, according to police.

Police said the arrow pierced the right side of the victim's face and traveled approximately six inches under his skin along his skull.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where the arrow was surgically removed.

Hart also allegedly threatened to return and blow up the home if the victim told anyone about the shooting, police said.

Hart was taken into custody and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and theft by unlawful taking. He was denied bail.

The incident remains under investigation.