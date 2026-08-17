Jonas Brothers returning to Pittsburgh as part of "Burning Up Tour All Over Again"

The Jonas Brothers are returning to Pittsburgh later this year, paying homage to a tour that helped define the pop-rock boy band during the late 2000s.

The band will take the stage at PPG Paints Arena on Monday, Oct. 26, as part of the newly announced "Burning Up Tour All Over Again," a 45-city North American tour that will honor the "Burning Up Tour," which ran from 2008 to 2009 to promote the band's third album, "A Little Bit Longer," and the Disney Channel movie "Camp Rock."

Magnus Ferrell, Franklin Jonas and All Time Low will join the Jonas Brothers as special guests on select dates.

"Our last tour reminded us just how much this music means to us and to the fans who've been with us from the start," the brothers said in a statement accompanying the tour announcement. "The response was so overwhelming announcing the MSG shows that we knew we couldn't stop at New York. We're taking The Burning Up Tour All Over Again on the road so we can relive it with all of you, city by city. We can't wait to run it back with all of you."

Tickets will be available through various pre-sales leading up to the general on-sale beginning Friday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. More information about the tour can be found here.