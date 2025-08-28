Pa. Attorney General's Office files lawsuit against Cambria County funeral director for services not provided

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office announced that it has filed a lawsuit against a woman who collected more than $30,000 for funeral services that were never provided.

According to the AG's office, Brittany Thomas in Johnstown collected nearly $32,000 for funeral services after she took over as funeral director at her father's funeral home.

Thomas is accused of collecting prepaid costs from at least 14 consumers as the director of Moskal-Reid Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

The lawsuit alleges that the services were never provided, nor did Thomas provide refunds.

"Funeral directors are expected to offer comfort and dignified services, not cause further anguish for Pennsylvanians mourning their loved ones," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said. "This funeral director did not follow the law that requires directors to keep aside payments, in these cases, thousands of dollars that were not reimbursed to consumers."

One of those consumers requested Thomas's services the same day her mother died. She paid the funeral home by using insurance money, and it resulted in an overpayment of more than $12,000, which has not been refunded.

The Board of Funeral Directors began an administrative law proceeding that led to an order revoking the license of the Moska-Reid Funeral Home, as well as issuing a cease and desist letter. Those actions prevent Thomas and the funeral home from providing services.

The funeral home and its assets were sold in 2023.

The lawsuit is seeking relief for the consumers who are owed refunds and to prevent Thomas from working as a funeral director in Pennsylvania.