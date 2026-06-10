John Sanders, former KDKA-TV sports reporter and Pirates announcer, has died

John Sanders, a former KDKA-TV sports reporter and announcer for the Pittsburgh Pirates, has died. Sanders died Wednesday, just a week after his 83rd birthday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

He was born in Kansas and worked in television in Topeka and Kansas City, Missouri, before moving to Pittsburgh. He came to KDKA-TV in 1978 as the weekend sports anchor and eventually became the station's sports director.

In 1980, he was paired with Lanny Frattare to call the Pirates games during the 1981 season, and he continued to be a part of the Pirates' broadcast team for nine seasons.

Sanders left Pittsburgh in 1991, but he continued to do play-by-play work for other teams for many more years.

Sanders leaves behind a legacy of decades of excellence in sports broadcasting that will never be forgotten.