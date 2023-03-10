U.S. added 311,000 jobs in February as hiring remained strong

What's the state of the tech industry? With tech layoffs making headlines, what's the state of the industry? 04:00

Employers across the U.S. added 311,000 jobs in February, a sign the labor market remains solid even as the Federal Reserve tries to slow economic growth.

The figure, released Friday by the Department of Labor, was higher than economists' expectations that employers had added about 228,000 jobs last month, according to financial data company FactSet. The jobless rate edged up to 3.6%, from 3.4% in the prior month.

Hiring was strong among employers in the leisure and hospitality, retail and health care industries, as well as for government jobs, the Labor Department said.

The latest payroll numbers mark a decline from January's unexpectedly strong hiring, when employers added 517,000 jobs, or more than twice the number that economists had expected.

Even so, the stronger-than-expected job growth underscores the battle ahead for the Fed, which over the past year has sharply raised interest rates in an effort to put the brakes on the economy. The tight job market and strong hiring may heighten the risk that high inflation could persist, spurring policy makers to speed up rate hikes.

This is a developing story.