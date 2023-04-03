Joan Gabel announced as Pitt's new chancellor, becomes first woman in Pitt history to lead university

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The University of Pittsburgh has its next chancellor, and she will be the first woman to lead Pitt in its more than 200-year history.

Joan Gabel, who has been serving as the President of the University of Minnesota, was selected during a special board of trustees meeting Monday morning. July 1 marks her first day on the job.

Chancellor Patrick Gallagher announced previously he was stepping down to focus on a shift to being a professor, leaving the summer of 2023 open for someone new to take the reins.

"I am excited and filled with optimism when I think of leading this institution into its important next chapter — to taking leaps when needed, and incremental steps as necessary, to ensure that every step we take, however large or small, moves us forward," Gabel said.

Gabel started teaching in 1996 at Georgia State University and her career led her to Florida State, Missouri and South Carolina universities. During Gabel's time in Minnesota, the university reached record-setting graduation rates and annual research expenditures.