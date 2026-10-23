Service members and veterans can get free tickets for "Jimmy" biopic

Nearly 30 years after his death, Jimmy Stewart's legacy is alive and well in western Pennsylvania.

Stewart's hometown of Indiana, Pennsylvania, boasts an extensive museum dedicated to the actor's life and career. And earlier this month, Stewart was honored with a star on the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame.

But on Nov. 6, a new movie will introduce audiences to a lesser-known chapter of Stewart's life: his service as a bomber pilot during World War II and his struggle to find his footing again after the war.

The film, "Jimmy," stars KJ Apa as Stewart and Max Casella as director Frank Capra. Capra and Stewart both served during the war. And after it ended, Capra helped bring Stewart back to the big screen, casting him as George Bailey in the now-classic "It's a Wonderful Life."

KDKA spoke with Casella about the film, and he says audiences are ready for this kind of story.

"There's something really beautiful about telling a simple story about a simple man who's just got this huge duty to his God and his country and to justice and decency," Casella said. "And I think if you are ready for a break from your average Hollywood fare, which is very political and cynical and ironic. And if you are ready for a break from that, you're going to love this film."

And there's another reason to check out this film, especially if you are a service member or a veteran. Through a partnership with the Veteran Tickets Foundation, better known as Vet Tix, "Jimmy" is making $1 million worth of free tickets available to service members, veterans, first responders and their families ahead of its November release.

"On average, we distribute 25,000 tickets a day nationwide," said Steve Weintraub, the chief strategy officer of Vet Tix.

Weintraub says that while Vet Tix distributes tickets to events like concerts, games and shows across the country, helping military members and their families see a film about service and sacrifice makes this partnership especially meaningful.

"We've worked with a couple of other movies, smaller movies and some of our colleagues in that ecosystem said, 'We want veterans and military and their families to see this movie for free,'" Weintraub said. "And credit to 'Jimmy,' the movie, the staff, because they tell the story and it is really what his sacrifice was like and how everyday Americans signed up and took an oath to support and defend the Constitution."

If you are not a member of Vet Tix already, it is free to join. Simply go to their website, Vettix.org, create a profile and once it verifies your active-duty or veteran status, you can sign up to get any of the events they offer for free.

And if you really want to immerse yourself in all things Jimmy Stewart, you can go to Indiana and check out the Jimmy Stewart Museum, where there is a new exhibit all about the making of the film.

"Jimmy" is rated PG-13 and opens nationwide on Nov. 6. For theaters and showings, check local listings. For more information on the film, check out their website.