Jim Harbaugh has high praise for Pittsburgh, the Steelers ahead of Sunday's matchup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Los Angeles Chargers are coming to town this weekend and earlier this week, head coach Jim Harbaugh had high praise for the Steelers and the city of Pittsburgh.

Harbaugh spoke about the Chargers' upcoming game earlier this week and said his team will 'find out what they're made of' during the Week 3 matchup in Pittsburgh.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh says playing the Steelers feels like "playing a playoff team".



"We're actually playing the Pittsburgh Steelers. Onto Pittsburgh, let's find out what we're made of. Playoff team. Opener against playoff opponents, this week." pic.twitter.com/McEEOublpT — Bryce (@the412kid_) September 16, 2024

Harbaugh referred to the Steelers as a 'playoff team' and talked about the challenges in facing the team during its home opener.

"It's the Pittsburgh Steelers. How cool," Harbaugh said.

"I played against them as player," Harbaugh added. "There's an aura there. Just....everybody I've ever met from Pittsburgh. There's nobody on the planet I have more respect for than Ben Herbert, and he's from Pittsburgh. I know the kind of football people that come out of the 'Burgh.' It's real. It's genuine. It's unique. Just nothing but respect for it."

Jim Harbaugh isn’t for everyone. But you gotta love this take from him on Pittsburgh. It’s perfect. pic.twitter.com/zwIF3UTBur — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) September 17, 2024

The Chargers and Steelers have traded wins through their last five games with Los Angeles, formerly of San Diego, winning their last two road games in Pittsburgh.

It looks like Justin Fields will get the start again for the Steelers this weekend as Russell Wilson continued to rehab his injured calf.

On the other side of the ball, Justin Herbert is questionable to play with what is believed to be a mild ankle sprain. If Herbert is unable to play, Easton Stick will get the start for the Chargers.