Local Jewish federation supports sacred space vandalism bill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several Pennsylvania lawmakers are coming together on a bill to try to combat vandalism of places of worship.

"It can be frustrating, and it's certainly intimidating," said Shawn Brokos, director of community security for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

She sees acts of vandalism and intimidation locally all too often.

"I can only speak to our Jewish organizations here locally. … We average several instances a month where we will have whether it's swastika or another hate symbol left at one of our organizations or close to one of our organizations," Brokos said.

Four state senators, Sen. Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia), Sen. Judith Schwank (D-Berks), Sen. Christine Tartaglione (D-Philadelphia), and Sen. Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) announced they will soon introduce a bill that would amend the Institutional Vandalism Law.

The bill would enhance the existing statute and give district attorneys expanded options to take action against people who vandalize churches, synagogues, mosques and other sacred spaces.

In their joint statement, Sen. Street said in part, "The continued defacement of places of worship is meant to intimidate whole communities and an inadequate response to these acts of hate inevitably results in more violent acts of intolerance."

Brokos said the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh supports the legislation.

"I know there are some existing laws in place, but anything we can do to strengthen them, fortify them, we are fully in support of," Brokos said. "We really want to deter this from happening, but we also want to be able to get people a remedy to say this will not be tolerated. We want to be able to have some teeth in the legislation to do something about it where the people who are committing these acts of vandalism, graffiti, defacement, desecration, no matter what you want to call it, that there's repercussions."

On Oct. 27, 2018, a gunman opened fire inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, killing 11 people. Accused gunman Robert Bowers will go on trial this May, and the jury selection process began Monday.

Brokos said the sacred spaces bill would provide more tools to help them better protect their houses of worship. She's hoping the bill will get bipartisan support.

"And now's the time for this, we're prepared for the upcoming trial in the defendant of the attack and there is a possibility that we will see hate coming to Pittsburgh, whether it's directed at the Jewish community or any faith-based activity and having very solid walls to help us protect us is exactly what we need," Brokos said.

Sen. Schwank said in a statement, "Faith-based hatred and vandalism is deeply disturbing and has no place in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, we've witnessed vandalism at religious and sacred spaces increase over the past few years. The protecting sacred spaces legislation we are introducing will send a clear message to those that wish to spread hate and intimidate others that they will be held accountable for their actions."

The four senators plan to introduce the bill shortly, and they're asking other lawmakers to join them in sponsoring the legislation.