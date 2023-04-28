Voice for Jewish community reflects on first week of jury selection in synagogue shooting trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The trial for the alleged synagogue gunman is expected to last for months. After this first week of jury selection, a voice for the Jewish community is taking time to reflect.

Jury selection continued inside the federal courthouse. According to Maggie Feinstein, the 10.27 Healing Partnership's executive director, the process has been done with dignity for the victim's families and jurors.

It's been a week of looking for the best jurors to handle this sensitive case. Feinstein said both legal teams and the judge have scrutinized jurors but made sure to keep their dignity.

"The two legal teams trying to make sense out of some terms that aren't really things that we can quantify because so much of this is moral decision making," Feinstein said.

Jurors have opened themselves up in front of the community and put themselves under a spotlight.

"This week we've seen an incredible way that they are willing to dive in and be vulnerable," Feinstein said outside the federal courthouse on Grant Street Downtown.

While for the community, the beginning of this trial is bringing back some of those feelings from the aftermath of the tragedy. Feinstein said she's seen people showing support for their neighbors and those in the Jewish community.

"The sentiments that were so strong after October 27th, where the city is reminded of the what the intensity of this event was," she said.

Feinstein said the city must continue to live the message we've seen and heard since then – "Stronger than Hate." What the gunman is accused of doing must never happen again.

"The city does not -- it will not be defined by the action of one person," Feinstein told reporters.

Her message to the city: make sure no one has to fear going to a synagogue, church or mosque. We should all be able to practice our religion without fear of being persecuted or harmed.

"I think that Pittsburghers have a responsibility right now to take actions to really care for their neighbors and to really care for each other," Feinstein said.

According to her, some families of the victims have been attending the jury selection while others have not, feeling jury selection is for the legal team.