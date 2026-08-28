A Jerry Sandusky accuser is expected to recant testimony. A law professor explains what comes next.

After 14 years behind bars, convicted child sex abuser Jerry Sandusky still contends he's not guilty.

At a hearing next month, the former Penn State University assistant football coach will make another bid to have his conviction thrown out. However, this time, it's because one of the 10 victims claims he wants to take back his allegations.

A judge granted an evidentiary hearing in Centre County to review evidence from that victim, known as Victim Number 10 or R.R., alleging he was extensively coached by authorities. Court documents from Sandusky's legal team reveal this victim signed an affidavit in June 2025 recanting his testimony.

"I was told — both directly and indirectly — that trauma may have fragmented my memory, and that I could safely affirm details I did not fully recall. I was assured this was common and even expected," R.R. said, documents show.

Bruce Antkowiak, a law professor at St. Vincent College in Westmoreland County, explains what could come next.

"The integrity of the entire conviction really has to be called into question," Antkowiak said. "Statistically, these things are denied far more often than they are granted."

What makes this filing different is the recantation, something Antkowiak said isn't completely infrequent, though it is unusual. He said it means the judge will have to examine it.

"A person may recant because of attack of conscience, for any number of reasons, but there also may be, you know, some ulterior motives for them to have recanted, and courts therefore are charged with the obligation of scrutinizing that recantation and not just accepting it at face value," Antkowiak said.

However, even if a judge believes the recantation is truthful and there was in fact an error during trial, it may not be enough to overturn the conviction.

"Is it something that now, when we look back on it, and we know this new information, we say, 'Geeze, we can't have confidence in that outcome,'" Antkowiak said.

In response to the hearing, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office called the recantation "highly-suspect." The hearing is set for Sept. 8.

Antkowiak said it will likely be weeks or months before the judge makes a final decision, and that no matter which way it goes, there will be an appeal on either side.

KDKA-TV reached out to Sandusky's legal team for comment but did not hear back on Friday.