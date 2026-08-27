Jerry Sandusky accuser expected to recant abuse allegations in court hearing, court documents show

One of convicted child sex abuser Jerry Sandusky's victims is expected to recant his testimony during a court hearing next month in Pennsylvania, according to court documents.

Lawyers for the former Penn State assistant football coach told a court that one of his victims signed an affidavit recanting his testimony, court documents say.

A judge has set an evidentiary hearing for Sept. 8 in Bellefonte.

Newly released court documents show one of the victims — known as Victim 10 during the trial — recanted to a Sandusky family investigator in June 2025.

Sandusky's legal team is also hoping to hear testimony from others, including a former prosecutor in the case, court documents show.

The documents show Victim 10 wrote in an affidavit that "[t]hroughout the pretrial process, I was told – both directly and indirectly – that trauma may have fragmented my memory and that I could safely affirm details I did not fully recall. I was assured this was common and even expected."

Sandusky was convicted in 2012 of sexually abusing 10 boys and was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to Sandusky's legal team and the Pennsylvania attorney general's office for more information. We are waiting to hear back.