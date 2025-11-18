Washington city leaders, business owners frustrated over trash-filled parking lot

City leaders in Washington say one of the busiest corners of their town has turned into an eyesore: a parking lot overflowing with trash, furniture, and old tires directly across from Washington High School.

Now, frustration is growing as the city waits for a court hearing before it can force a cleanup. Business owners say enough is enough.

"We're doing everything we can legally do. We just can't go on the property and start moving stuff," said Washington Mayor JoJo Burgess.

Burgess says the spot at 308 Jefferson Avenue has turned into a junkyard that they can't legally touch.

"I hate it whenever I hear people say, 'Why are you letting him be there?' We're not letting him be there. If we were letting him be there, he would have a permit that says, 'OK, you can be there.' He doesn't have that."

The business, Hauling and That, moved in this summer. But by August, the mess had gotten out of control, and so had the complaints.

The city filed 10 citations against the property owner and the business owner, ranging from nuisance vehicles to unapproved solid-waste collection. Those citations also come with a daily fine.

"He's calling me, telling me, 'Will you work with me?' No, I'm not going to work with you. I need you to get into compliance with what we say the rules are here in the city," Mayor Burgess said.

"It's definitely not a good look. We take a lot of pride in our shop, and having that across the street is definitely not good," said Johnny Interval, owner of Barbiere. "It's right across the street from the school. It's just a bad look for the city in general, you know what I mean?"

The mayor says the mess stems from the owner never securing the proper permits or zoning approvals, something the city says it warned him about early on.

As the community watched the trash pile grow, the safety concern also grew.

"I'd hate for a kid to go get into that mess and find something and get hurt," Mayor Burgess said. "That's why we issued the citations. That's why we're going in front of the magistrate."

A hearing is set for Nov. 25.

If the judge rules against the business owner, the fines could escalate quickly, and the city could eventually be permitted to step in and remove the debris.