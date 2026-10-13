Beloved Ohio educator who died suddenly remembered for character, passion and humor

A beloved educator in Cincinnati, Ohio, died after suffering a heart attack, school officials said on social media.

The athletics department for Colerain High School said in a Facebook post that Jeff Woltz died following a heart attack. He was the dean of students, according to the post. The post called his death "unexpected," saying he was a "very special" member of the high school community since 2008. He started as a physical education and health teacher and also coached football.

Jeff Woltz, a beloved educator in Cincinnati, Ohio, died after suffering a heart attack, Colerain High School announced. (Photo Credit: WeAreColerain)

"Throughout his time at Colerain, Mr. Woltz dedicated himself to supporting students, building relationships, and positively impacting the lives of everyone around him," the Facebook post said. "His loss will be deeply felt by our students, staff, families, and the entire Colerain community."

The post went on to say that Woltz was an "incredible man" and "much more than a great leader and coach."

"He was an amazing person who made a lasting impact on the people around him through his character, his passion, his humor, and the way he showed up for others every single day," the post added. "Jeff had a way of making a place feel different just by being in it. We're going to miss hearing his music echoing through the hallways, seeing him cruising around in his awesome cart, and, most of all, simply having him around. Those little things that became part of our everyday lives will now be the things we remember and smile about the most."

School officials said resources are available through Modern Health to students and staff in need of support at this time. Officials asked the community to keep Woltz's loved ones in their thoughts during this "incredibly difficult time."

"Our hearts are with Mr. Woltz's family, friends, colleagues, and the countless students whose lives he touched," the post closed with.