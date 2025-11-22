Jeff Goldblum becomes latest celebrity with life-sized wax figure at Madame Tussauds

Fans of Jeff Goldblum are seeing double.

The West Homestead native is the latest actor to earn a life-sized wax figure at Madame Tussauds. The replica will go on display in Orlando, Florida.

The West Homestead native is the latest actor to earn a life-sized wax figure at Madame Tussauds.

"This is, actually, fantastic," Goldblum, 73, said of the impressively detailed replica, which sports a black shirt, black pants and jacket with his signature black framed glasses.

The news comes as Goldblum reprises his role as the Wizard of Oz in "Wicked: For Good."