Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Jeff Goldblum becomes latest celebrity with life-sized wax figure at Madame Tussauds

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

Fans of Jeff Goldblum are seeing double.

The West Homestead native is the latest actor to earn a life-sized wax figure at Madame Tussauds. The replica will go on display in Orlando, Florida.

47e01eac10f8742df5b8f5b5088203d4.jpg
The West Homestead native is the latest actor to earn a life-sized wax figure at Madame Tussauds.  

"This is, actually, fantastic," Goldblum, 73, said of the impressively detailed replica, which sports a black shirt, black pants and jacket with his signature black framed glasses.

The news comes as Goldblum reprises his role as the Wizard of Oz in "Wicked: For Good."

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue