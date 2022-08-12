Roof of Jeannette home destroyed by fire

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A home in Westmoreland County has significant damage following a fire on Friday afternoon.

The blaze was first reported after 12:30 p.m. on South 14th Street in Jeannette.

The roof is destroyed after fire ripped through this home in Jeannette. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

The aerial view from NewsChopper 2 shows half of the roof destroyed and some smoke coming from the damage.

Crews are working to contain hot spots. Firefighters can be seen on the roof working in the destroyed area.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.