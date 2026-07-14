Jeannette City School District to limit cell phone use during the school day

The Jeannette City School District is joining a growing number of schools that are limiting cell phone use during the school day.

In a letter to families on Monday, Jeannette City School District Superintendent Matt Jones announced a new electronic device policy that takes effect this school year.

Under the policy, students will no longer be permitted to use cell phones during the school day.

Jones said in the letter that the goal is to create "a learning environment where students can focus on instruction while maintaining a safe, respectful and secure school community."

District leaders say while cell phones and other devices can be valuable learning tools, they often become distractions that interfere with instruction.

Jeannette isn't alone.

As KDKA-TV has reported in the past, several school districts across the Pittsburgh area have adopted similar policies while Pennsylvania lawmakers consider bipartisan legislation to require a bell-to-bell cell phone ban in public schools statewide. More than 20 states have already enacted similar restrictions.

The district says electronic devices will also be prohibited in locker rooms, restrooms and changing areas, although exceptions can be made with principal approval or for medical and safety reasons.

This policy goes into effect this coming school year at all Jeannette City schools. Those who violate the police may be subject to disciplinary action.