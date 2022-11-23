Jeannette leaders order demolition of 12 blighted properties

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - Leaders in Jeannette have ordered 12 properties to be demolished after the city determined them to be a threat to public safety.

The 12 homes on the list plus eight already approved for demolition are all located in the southern part of Jeannette.

Some of the homes are so far gone they have trees growing out of them. Some of the homes have become trash dumps and many are used as drug dens and homes to squatters.

Fire chief Bill Frye says the homes on the demo list are just the first that have a date with destruction. He said the goal is to get at least 50 and as many as 100.

Jeannette is using community development block grants to pay for the demolitions.