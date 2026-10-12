Search intensifies for missing woman and teen daughters from Pennsylvania amid concerns for welfare

The search for a missing woman and her two teenage daughters from Pennsylvania has intensified amid concerns over their welfare, officials said.

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office said authorities are searching for 45-year-old Jeanette Price, 15-year-old Samantha Evans and 16-year-old Jalisa Freshwater, who have been missing since Sept. 9. They are from Carlisle.

Jeanette Price, 15-year-old Samantha Evans and 16-year-old Jalisa Freshwater have been missing since Sept. 9 in Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Cumberland County District Attorney's Office)

In a news release on Monday, the district attorney's office said that there is "no specific indication of harm" to the trio, but "various circumstances have raised concern for their welfare." The news release went on to say that family, friends, and associates have not reported any contact with Price, Evans or Freshwater. The news release did not provide additional information as to why authorities are concerned for their welfare.

It was not immediately clear who reported the three people missing, where they were last seen or if they were believed to be together.

If anyone has been in contact with them or has information about the missing persons investigation, they can contact the Cumberland County dispatch center at 717-243-4121 or submit a tip online.