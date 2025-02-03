During visit to East Palestine 2 years after toxic train derailment, Vance vows to work on rail safety

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) — Two years after the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, the environmental and economic cleanup continues. Vice President JD Vance visited on Monday to see what still needs to be done and how to avoid another disaster.

Trains still barrel down the tracks along East Palestine, where residents are still concerned after the 2023 derailment. The images of the night are still fresh on people's minds, but those who live next to the tracks are dealing with the aftermath every day.

"For me, the noise, the smells — they are still working pretty much daily out there, so it doesn't go away for me," said Ben Terwilliger, who lives about 900 feet from the crash.

There is still fear it can happen again, let alone the stress of what will become of their village.

"For fear of any contaminants that may be around because I think the general consensus is we don't know," Eileen Garrod said.

Vance said Norfolk Southern will be held accountable and unfilled promises of settlement money and training centers will be addressed.

"You can be damn sure that over the next six months, you're gonna hear a lot from the vice president and president and the entire administration if Norfolk Southern doesn't keep these promises. We are going to talk about it and we are going to fight for it," Vance said.

US Vice President JD Vance (C) speaks with East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick (2nd L) during a visit to East Palestine, Ohio, on February 3, 2025. Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, were forced to evacuate in February 2023, when a Norfolk Southern train carrying chemicals derailed, covering the area in thick black smoke. REBECCA DROKE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

While a U.S. senator for Ohio, Vance came up with a Senate Railway Safety Act, similar to Pennsylvania Congressman Chris Deluzio's in the House. Just like the House bill, it hasn't come up for a vote. Vance is hopeful a new administration changes that.

"I think that we can say with confidence that the president shares my view that we need common sense rail safety, and yes that is something we are going to work on over the next couple years," Vance said.

The vice president also addressed the rebuilding of the area's economy, which he says starts by building confidence that people can raise a family here. And that may start with confidence another toxic train derailment will never happen again.

"I haven't seen anything put in place officially that leads me to believe that this isn't going to happen again somewhere," Terwilliger said.

So while legislation remains in limbo, the vice president says the people of East Palestine will not be forgotten.

Lawsuit alleges 7 people died after derailment

A lawsuit announced on Monday contains the first seven wrongful death claims filed against Norfolk Southern, including the death of a 1-week-old baby. The lawsuit, which has over 700 people, provides some examples of effects on families but doesn't have details about the deaths.