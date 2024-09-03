Jaylen Warren expected to suit up for Steelers' opener against Atlanta on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When the Steelers head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons this weekend, the team is expecting to get a boost on offense as Jaylen Warren returns to the lineup after being injured in the preseason.

Warren suffered a minor hamstring injury during the team's second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, sitting out the following week against Detroit.

He's been rehabbing the injury since then and says he feels ready to go in time for kickoff in Atlanta.

"I'm excited," Warren said. "You know, to kind of like, unleash it. We have a variety of packages and can't wait to put it on film."

"I feel like we've all anticipated this week," Warren added. "It's finally here and it's good to go out and practice with my brothers."

Spencer Anderson to start in place of Isaac Seumalo

While the Steelers are getting a boost in the backfield, they will be without one of their key players on the offensive line.

Left guard Isaac Seumalo suffered a pectoral injury in practice last week and has been sidelined since.

Spencer Anderson is now expected to get the start in his place.

Anderson was drafted last year in the seventh round and now with a full year in the system, he says he's ready to fill the role.

"I'm capitalizing on every opportunity I'm given," Anderson said. "You know, you never know what happens. Just being ready and light on my feet and ready to work. You know, I'm prepared, whatever way it goes. Obviously, in the preseason, you've got some live bullets at it and we'll see what happens Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. in Atlanta.

KDKA is the official Steelers station and will have full coverage of Sunday's game with Steelers Kickoff at 11:30 a.m. on KDKA, the Extra Point at 4:30 p.m. on KDKA+, and a special edition of the Nightly Sports Call at 5 p.m. on KDKA+.