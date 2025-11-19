14-year-old Imani Christian Academy student dies after collapsing during basketball practice

A freshman at Imani Christian Academy died after collapsing during a basketball practice.

Jaiquawn Jay, 14, collapsed during a basketball practice at the school in Pittsburgh's East Hills and was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office. The cause of death was unknown.

Students and staff at Imani Christian Academy came together in grief on Wednesday after the teenager's death. The school adjusted its academic day to give everyone space to mourn and process a loss no one was prepared for.

According to an email sent to parents and students, Jay became unresponsive while taking a break during practice on Tuesday and died on the way to the hospital. Jay was described as a bright and energetic student whose presence lifted others. Condolences have been pouring in on social media, with everyone expressing heartbreak and offering prayers for the boy's family.

"We stand with you in love, strength, and solidarity," a Facebook post from Woodland Hills boys basketball said. "To the player's family, friends, teammates, and coaches — we are lifting you up during this unimaginable time. May his memory live on both on and off the court."

School leaders said on Wednesday that they will share more information about counseling services and memorial plans as soon as they are finalized.