Jaiden Brown: Teen killed in Airbnb shooting to be laid to rest

Teen killed in Airbnb shooting to be laid to rest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Jaiden Brown, one of two teens killed in a mass shooting at an Airbnb party on Pittsburgh's North Side, will be laid to rest Friday.

Brown and Mathew Steffy-Ross, both 17 years old, were among approximately 200 partygoers last weekend when shots rang out early Sunday morning.

Brown was about to turn 18 and graduate from Woodland Hills High School next month.

Several other people were shot but survived their injuries; others were hurt in the chaotic scramble to get out of the house once the shooting began.

Investigators said approximately 100 shots were fired. No arrests have been made.

The funeral service for Brown was scheduled to take place Friday morning at Watts Memorial Chapel on Talbot Avenue.