Watch CBS News

Jaiden Brown: Teen killed in Airbnb shooting to be laid to rest

By John P. Wise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Teen killed in Airbnb shooting to be laid to rest 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Jaiden Brown, one of two teens killed in a mass shooting at an Airbnb party on Pittsburgh's North Side, will be laid to rest Friday.

Brown and Mathew Steffy-Ross, both 17 years old, were among approximately 200 partygoers last weekend when shots rang out early Sunday morning.

Brown was about to turn 18 and graduate from Woodland Hills High School next month.

Several other people were shot but survived their injuries; others were hurt in the chaotic scramble to get out of the house once the shooting began.

Investigators said approximately 100 shots were fired. No arrests have been made.

The funeral service for Brown was scheduled to take place Friday morning at Watts Memorial Chapel on Talbot Avenue.

First published on April 22, 2022 / 10:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.