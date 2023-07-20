Jack Stack Pool reopens one week after deadly shooting in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Jack Stack Pool in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood reopened on Wednesday, one week after the pool was shut down following a fight that led to a deadly shooting.

City leaders say they are working with police on a new security plan that will be in place at all city pools.

Specifically at the Jack Stack Pool, a full-time security officer will now be on site with additional officers available if needed.

Officials say that they're working on de-escalation techniques to help prevent another tragedy.

"We have a security plan in place that we will be developing for all of our pools moving forward throughout the summer," said Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto. "So there is a protocol when instances like this occurs, or more importantly when they're developing before they become violent."

The city is also offering trauma services for anyone who was emotionally impacted by the deadly shooting.