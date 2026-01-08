Jack McGregor, original founder of Pittsburgh Penguins, dies at 91

Jack McGregor, a former state senator and the original founder of the Pittsburgh Penguins, died at the age of 91 on Tuesday. The organization announced the news in a post on social media on Thursday.

"The team extends our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time," a post on X said.

No other information was provided in the post, which was shared before the team's game at PPG Paints Arena against the New Jersey Devils.

Pittsburgh Penguins original owner Jack McGregor drops a ceremonial puck between Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ryan Getzlaf #15 of the Anaheim Ducks at PPG Paints Arena on October 15, 2016 in Pittsburgh. (Photo Credit: Gregory Shamus/NHLI via Getty Images)

According to his biography on the United States Senate Library, McGregor served in the state Senate from 1963-1970. He represented District 44 in Allegheny County and was a Republican.

He was born in Kittanning, Armstrong County, and attended the University of Pittsburgh and Quinnipiac University before getting into politics, according to his biography. He also served in the United States Marine Corps.

In 1966, the NHL granted a franchise to Pittsburgh after McGregor formed a group of investors that included H. J. Heinz II and Art Rooney. McGregor was named president and chief executive officer by the investors and represented Pittsburgh on the NHL's Board of Governors, according to his biography.

The team played its first game in 1967 at the Civic Arena. McGregor owned the team for four years before selling it.

There is also a scholarship in his name at Pitt. It aims to provide "financial assistance to a law student who excels academically and has committed to working in the public sector," the university says.