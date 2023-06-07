Peterson's 2 homers help A's beat Pirates, end 15-game road skid

Jace Peterson homered twice on a five-hit night and drove in five runs, and the Oakland Athletics ended a 15-game road losing streak with an 11-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

The major league-worst A's (13-50) broke open the game late behind Peterson, whose RBI single off Pirates ace Mitch Keller put Oakland ahead 3-2 in the sixth. Peterson gave Oakland a five-run lead with a two-run homer off Chase De Jong in the eighth, then added another two-run shot off De Jong in the ninth.

Batting in the eighth spot, Peterson finished 5-for-5, raising his batting average from .194 to .218.

James Kaprielian (1-6) allowed two runs on four hits in six innings for his first win since last Oct. 2. The A's had not won away from Oakland since beating the Los Angeles Angels 11-10 on April 24.

Keller (7-2) gave up five runs on eight hits and four walks with one strikeout in 5 1/3 innings. Pittsburgh's six-game winning streak was snapped.

The A's hit four homers, three off De Jong, who also allowed Brent Rooker's two-run shot in the eighth. Shea Langeliers hit a fastball from Keller 423 feet in to the center field bushes in the second.

PIttsburgh's Andrew McCutchen remained stuck on 1,997 hits in the majors, flying out twice and walking twice. He is 0-for-7 with five walks his past three games.

IT'S NOT HOW YOU START

Peterson began his night with a costly error at second base in the first. Jack Suwinski hit a routine grounder, potentially setting up an inning-ending double play, but the ball went through Peterson's legs, allowing Tucupita Marcano to score.

ROSTER MOVES

Athletics: INF Kevin Smith was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas and INF Nick Allen was optioned to Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

LHP Hogan Harris (0-0, 6.97) is set to make his first start in the majors for the Athletics, closing the three-game series Wednesday opposite Pirates RHP Roansy Contreras (3-4, 4.82). Harris, a 26-year-old rookie, has allowed eight runs in 10 1/3 innings across three relief appearances this season.