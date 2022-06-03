JA BizTown provides unique program for students

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — It was supposed to start in early 2020, but then the pandemic hit.

Junior Achievement BizTown, which offers a unique, life-like program for students, had to be put on hold. Its doors are now open, and thousands of students are getting a hands-on experience that they wouldn't get in a classroom.

It's an experience some are saying proves it's not easy being an adult.

JA BizTown provides a unique experience for young students in the area. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

"I don't want to have to pay like taxes and bills and stuff like that," said Emily Mitch, a student in the Penn Trafford School District.

But they are, thanks to JA BizTown, a program that opens students' eyes right when they step through the organization's doors in Bridgeville.

"I equate the little tunnel they come through to coming through the Fort Pitt Tunnel and seeing the city for the first time. And that's the expression you get on the kids' faces when they walk in here," said Edward Chess, the district operations manager at Junior Achievement of Western PA.

It's like a town made just for students. They work in places they see daily, like Sheetz and Giant Eagle, while getting paid for it.

"Students actually go on shopping breaks as well during the day, so they get to spend the money they earned while they're working," said Kimberly Sterling, the marketing manager at Junior Achievement of Western PA.

The students, generally in middle school, learn what it takes to be a leader and work in a community. They manage restaurants, write checks and operate banks.

"This is something that is going to be used on a daily basis for the rest of their lives, so we think we have a great impact on the kids in the area," said Chess.

For some, it didn't take long to discover what excites them.

"Over there where the application engineers worked, they had to build a bridge and it was very exciting to see the bridge," Mitch said.

Mitch worked as the CEO at ANSYS, an engineering company. She said it helped her decide what she wants for her future.

"I got to experience what it was like, and it made me want to be an engineer more than I already did," Mitch said.

As for Grace James, seeing UPMC at Biztown was personal. A few years ago, she had kidney failure and the hospital quickly became a second home.

"I pretty much knew everyone there. I like knew the whole hospital," said James.

So, when she found out UPMC had a storefront, she was thrilled.

"My younger brother was like Grace, it's UPMC's store. So, we kind of went over there and they let us try on the coats and let us do some things, it was pretty neat," James said.

James said she wants to be a dialysis nurse.

"They're truly leaving here with an experience," Sterling said.