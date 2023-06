PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- J.J. Watt has announced that he'll be joining the CBS Sports team as a studio analyst this coming football season!

There were rumors he was going to come out of retirement, but instead you'll see him on KDKA-TV as part of the network's coverage.

Sorry, sorry…



C “B” S.



Very excited to be joining the crew for a few Sunday’s this fall!! @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/TrF6PEzGAy — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 29, 2023

Watt announced the news on Twitter on Thursday!