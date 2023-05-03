IUP alumnus donates $1 million to establish new school of osteopathic medicine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was supposed to be an evening honoring their contributions to their professions.

But instead, one distinguished Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate decided to offer an award of his own. A 1983 alumnus made a $1 million donation to help advance health care in the state, helping IUP establish a new school of osteopathic medicine.

The million-dollar donation was announced by alumnus Richard Caruso during the IUP Distinguished Alumni Awards in April. Caruso, a decades-long accounting specialist, told KDKA-TV he owes much of his success to the education he received at IUP.

"I think it gave me the fundamentals of accounting, a good business background to build upon," said Caruso.

The money will help fund a new school of osteopathic medicine at IUP. Caruso hopes the school will push out a new generation of doctors to be placed in rural areas.

He said he noticed a need for more of them in small towns after his 101-year-old mother was admitted to the hospital in McKean County last fall for a painful nerve issue.

"During that two-week period, she never saw a live doctor. She only saw doctors through telemedicine. So it was a wonderful group of nurses and hospital employees who helped her through the process. The doctors were all through telemedicine," said Caruso.

According to IUP, there are only two schools of osteopathic medicine in Pennsylvania.

Planning for the new school is underway. A university spokesperson told KDKA-TV it is looking for a founding dean, and the first class is still being nailed down.