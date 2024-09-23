It's not going to be a lot, but there's a chance for rain today in the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's a chance for rain throughout the Pittsburgh area today, but it won't be a whole lot.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope.

Aware: Today will be only the second time in the last sixteen days with measurable precipitation at the Pittsburgh airport.

It's been a nasty dry spell for most of W. Pennsylvania to start the month. We know things will change at some point and we will start getting in some decent rain showers. There is a chance for rain in the forecast for today. The best chance is likely already passing us by by the time you're reading this.

I have rain totals of less than a tenth of an inch for almost everyone. As I said today's rain won't be much.

KDKA Weather Center

The good news is that I do have more rain on the way, even though it also isn't expected to be much. Most will likely see around a third of an inch of rain up to maybe half an inch of rain falling on Tuesday. Tuesday will be the best chance for rain this week. I have coverage maxing out at around 60 percent during the late afternoon and evening hours. There is also a rain chance on Wednesday but it is low. I have most places seeing less than a tenth of an inch again on Wednesday.

Besides that the only other chance for rain in the forecast this week comes on the weekend. That will be what will likely be our next named storm heads our way. Data that I have seen shears the storm into oblivion before it reaches us with moisture from it's remnants being around Friday, Saturday, & Sunday. The best chance for rain this weekend will come for places south of I-70. I keep the rain chance for the weekend in the isolated range so don't go changing weekend plans just yet. Just make sure you're keeping an eye out for it.

When it comes to temperatures, our low for today will be hit just before midnight tonight.

KDKA Weather Center

I have morning lows just near 70 degrees due to cloud cover and dew points being in the mid-60s. Highs today will just hit the upper 70s.

We can say goodbye, at least for this week, to the 80s with highs dipping to the mid-70s on Tuesday. Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs just in the low 70s. Highs return to the upper 70s on Thursday and stay there through Saturday.

KDKA Weather Center

Morning lows will be in the low 60s tomorrow morning and will hover near 60 for the rest of the week.

