It's going to be a warm and sunny day today in the Pittsburgh area.

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: Heavy rain Wednesday and a chilly end to week

We make it back to the mid 70s today with mostly sunny skies.

For the month so far, we are still a little over 8 degrees above normal.

Overnight wind gusts are expected to pick up to around 20-30 mph and up to 30-40 mph for some.

Rain arrives early tomorrow morning with a low severe weather threat.

KDKA Weather Center

There will be some sunshine through the afternoon with a stray shower possible and highs near 70.

Wednesday widespread rain arrives and even some rumbles of thunder.

It'll be chilly with highs in the low 60s.

We dry out for the second part of the day and stay mainly dry as we wrap up the month on Thursday and kick off May on Friday.

KDKA Weather Center

Our temperatures will struggle to make 60 degrees for the end of the week and weekend.