New Mister Rogers-inspired exhibit at Children's Museum of Pittsburgh lets kids practice kindness

A new exhibit at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh inspired by the original "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" show and two of its spinoffs is resonating with people of multiple generations.

The exhibit is called "It's a Beautiful Day to Be You" and uses imagery and characters from Mister Rogers, Daniel Tiger and Donkey Hodie.

The Children's Museum created the original exhibit focusing on developing positive character traits. Kids can practice being kind, brave, creative and curious with all kinds of hands-on activities.

"We wanted to create a space like Fred did that's safe to practice all these skills that we're learning as little children," says Anne Fullenkamp, one of the designers of the exhibit and the senior director of creative experiences at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. "It's very hard sometimes to learn how to be brave or how to be kind. So what we've done, inspired by all three series, is to set up scenarios where you can practice, and it's OK to fail because we're not all perfect."

"It's a Beautiful Day to Be You" exhibit at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh (Photo: KDKA)

Parents and grandparents say they appreciate the references to the original Mister Rogers show, and Fred's message carries through in the new shows and the exhibit.

Mt. Lebanon mom Lizzie Hacket grew up watching "Mister Rogers Neighborhood" on TV and says of Fred, "I think he was magical at it because it was always about being kind and seeking the best in people, rather than assuming the worst, and just meeting children and their needs right where they are."

You'll also see some original Mister Rogers artifacts like the original Donkey Hodie puppet, which is on display at a museum for the first time. "It's a Beautiful Day to be You" will be up through Jan. 3 and then will travel the country.

You can see more on the exhibit at kidsburgh.org.

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