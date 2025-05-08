Pittsburgh police looking for woman after shots fired in Oakland

Police looking for woman after shots fired in Pittsburgh

Investigators with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police are looking for a woman they say shot at a man in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Officials said the shots fired happened on Melba Place at around 9:30 a.m.

"I was sitting on my couch, all of a sudden, my music cut out, and I heard two pops," Shamus O'Grady said.

O'Grady, who lives on Melba Place, got up immediately and saw a car driving away. Investigators say a woman, from her vehicle, shot at a man on the street and drove away.

A 911 dispatcher described the vehicle as, "White Dodge SUV possibly adjourning, unsure if there's frontend damage."

Soon after, police cruisers with flashing lights took over the street. The woman was nowhere to be found, nor was the victim.

Most of the people who live in the area are University of Pittsburgh students. They were notified of the shots fired by the university's alert page.

"It was pretty crazy because this is a pretty quiet street, so you wouldn't expect anything like that to happen," O'Grady said.

Police located the vehicle in a different part of the city on Thursday morning. The investigation is ongoing.