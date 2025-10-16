Watch CBS News
Northbound lanes of I-79 reopen in Kennedy Township after rollover crash

By
Mike Darnay
The northbound lanes of I-79 in Kennedy Township have reopened after a rollover crash.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, just south of the "S bends" near the Neville Island Bridge.

All northbound traffic had been shut down while first responders were clearing the scene of the crash. 

PennDOT said the closure was between the Crafton/Moon Run (Exit 60A) and the Coraopolis/McKees Rocks (Exit 64) interchanges. 

It's unclear whether any injuries have been reported or what led up to the crash.

We are working to learn if anyone was hurt in the crash. 

