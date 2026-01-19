Man killed in crash on Interstate 79 was Slippery Rock University student driving back to college

The 22-year-old man killed last week in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 in Mercer County was a Slippery Rock University student headed back to college.

The Mercer County Coroner's Office said Austin Golab, of Erie, was killed in the crash on Jan. 15. The three-vehicle crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on Interstate 79 south at mile marker 122 in Jackson Township.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a report that the driver of a semi-trailer was stopped in the right lane due to traffic when the driver of another semi-trailer smashed into them from behind. The second semi-trailer then came to rest in the left lane before Golab crashed into it.

The report said the deadly crash happened "during white out conditions on snow covered roads."

Golab, according to his obituary, had recently enrolled at Slippery Rock and was headed back to school on Jan. 15 when he was killed. Before enrolling at Slippery Rock to continue his education in cybersecurity, he spent one semester at Gannon University. He was also deployed to Africa as a member of the United States National Guard, his obituary said.

"Austin loved the National Guard and his platoon," according to the obituary.

The 2022 graduate of Cathedral Preparatory School in Erie was remembered as "one of the nicest people, easy-going, easy to coach, and a good friend to all." He loved going to the gym, bicycling and hanging with friends, according to his obituary.

Golab leaves behind his parents, Melissa Golab and Michael Golab, and his sister, Jordan Golab.