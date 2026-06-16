Internet restored to Xfinity customers in Mt. Oliver after 48-hour blackout

Internet has been restored to Xfinity customers in Mt. Oliver after a near-48-hour blackout.

In a digital world where everything is connected, Xfinity customers on Margaret Street in Mt. Oliver Borough were disconnected for two days.

"I can't clock in and clock out of my second job," Ladecha Washington told KDKA-TV on Tuesday. "So I have to talk to the administrators. I gotta call and say, 'Well, we don't have any internet.' So, I don't know what we're going to do. We have to figure out another way 'cause I need to get paid."

On Sunday night, Washington says the internet went out. She received a message from Xfinity saying service was down due to the storms. She had to miss work on Monday.

"I'm not getting paid because I'm not clocked in or clocked out," Washington said.

According to Xfinity, severe thunderstorms on Sunday caused a commercial power outage and a utility pole fire that impacted the network in Mt. Oliver. Kim Taylor said her service was also impacted; she lives up the street from Washington.

"My internet is bundled. I have Comcast. I bundle my telephone, my cable, and my home computer. So, to not have it, you do other things."

The internet was restored Tuesday afternoon after nearly 48 hours. But residents say they are still waiting for potential compensation for the time they were without service.

"I'll probably end up going with another carrier," said Taylor.

"I'm not mad at Comcast," Washington said. "But hopefully they could give me some of my money back or refund me for the days we didn't have internet."

KDKA-TV did inquire about that, but didn't get an answer.