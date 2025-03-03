Ingram Borough community asked to be alert as police investigate series of car thefts

People who live in Ingram Borough are being asked to remain alert as police investigate a series of car thefts.

Ingram Borough Police say at least three cars were stolen within the past few days and it appears the thieves are specifically targeting Hyundai cars.

Just after 4 a.m. on Saturday, a Hyundai Sonata was stolen along West Prospect Avenue. Police found the Sonata a few hours later in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood after it was crashed into a police.

Suspects also left a Hyundai Elantra that was stolen from Sheraden wrecked.

Police say the thieves got inside both cars by breaking the windows.

A few days earlier, police say thieves stole another Elantra off of Stratmore. Police also recovered a stolen Elantra from Crafton Borough.

The two cars had crashed broken windows and steering columns. One of them even had a steering lock on it.

Police say there also have been sightings of some suspicious people in early morning hours.

Anyone with information about car thefts and other suspicious activity is asked to contact Ingram Police.