5-month-old girl dies after reported drowning at hotel in Pennsylvania

A 5-month-old girl died after a reported drowning at a hotel in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, on Monday night, officials said.

First responders were called to the Best Western Plus Intercourse Village Inn and Suites on East Newport Road in Leacock Township on Monday around 6 p.m. for reports of a possible drowning, CBS affiliate WHP reported.

The news outlet reported, citing Pennsylvania State Police, that crews pulled the child from the water and tried to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear where the child drowned. She had not been publicly identified.

An autopsy is reportedly scheduled to determine the 5-month-old girl's cause and manner of death. Her mom is cooperating with investigators, WHP reported. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released.

State police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call troopers at the Lancaster barracks at 717-299-7650.

Drowning deaths in the United States

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 4,000 unintentional drowning deaths every year in the United States.

Children's Safety Network reports that children account for one out of four drowning deaths in the United States.