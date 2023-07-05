Runaway 12-year-old in Indiana County located

WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA (KDKA) - UPDATE 2:07 P.M. - According to state police in Indiana County, Alaina Mason was located by troopers at a location in White Township, Indiana County, and is safe.

State police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who ran away in Indiana County.

According to police, 12-year-old Alaina Mason left her house near the 4000 block of Route 286 Highway West in White Township at around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Mason is said to be 4 feet 11 inches tall and 110 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair with blonde highlights that's shoulder length.

Mason was last known to be wearing sandals and carrying a black Eastbay drawstring bag.

Troopers are asking residents who may have seen Mason this morning or who may have information on her whereabouts to immediately contact 911.

