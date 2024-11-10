Indiana County teen facing attempted homicide charges after allegedly stabbing mother

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An Indiana County teenager is facing attempted homicide charges after what state police say was a fight with her mother.

It started with a domestic call around 10 p.m. Saturday in Center Township.

Troopers said they arrived to find the 14-year-old had stabbed her 41-year-old mother multiple times.

The mother was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition. The teen was taken into custody.