Watch CBS News
Crime

Indiana County teen facing attempted homicide charges after allegedly stabbing mother

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An Indiana County teenager is facing attempted homicide charges after what state police say was a fight with her mother.

It started with a domestic call around 10 p.m. Saturday in Center Township.

Troopers said they arrived to find the 14-year-old had stabbed her 41-year-old mother multiple times.

The mother was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition. The teen was taken into custody.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.