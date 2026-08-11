Man charged with starting 4 fires that caused nearly $2.5 million in damage in Indiana County

A man is charged with starting four fires in Indiana County that police said caused nearly $2.5 million in damage.

Christopher Scott Brady, 38, formerly of Penn Run, was charged with four felony counts of arson and related offenses, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Tuesday.

Police said Brady is responsible for four suspicious fires that happened around the same area of Cherryhill Township — two at Eastern Orthodox Foundation on Route 422, one at Pike's Peak Nurseries on Route 422 and another at a vacant home on South Harmony Road.

Troopers said they zeroed in on Brady after his pickup truck was seen on surveillance video leaving a burglary at another building on the property owned by Eastern Orthodox Foundation. Investigators said cellular data showed that one of Brady's devices was either at the scene of the fires or in the area. At the time, police said Brady also lived in the area.

The estimated property loss for the fires is $2.475 million, police said.

Brady was arraigned and remanded to the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $2 million monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25.